Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $12.46 on Thursday, reaching $396.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,263. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.89.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.