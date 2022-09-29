Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $11.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,263. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.89.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

