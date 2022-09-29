Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 199,779 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,535,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,457 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

