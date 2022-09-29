Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 119.4% in September

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the August 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 643.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,374,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 1,189,351 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 214,481 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 175,105 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 44.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 113,856 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 235,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

