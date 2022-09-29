Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 530.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,240 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $17,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $128.54. 248,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

