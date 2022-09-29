Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,384,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPLV stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.