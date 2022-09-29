Investors Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 60,590 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the average daily volume of 22,171 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 355.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,599,000 after purchasing an additional 935,735 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 5,633,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $104.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

