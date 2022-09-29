iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 306.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iPower in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iPower

iPower Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.