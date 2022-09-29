iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 306.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iPower in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.