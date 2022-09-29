IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.30

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.30 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 34.80 ($0.42). IQE shares last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,397,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £271.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

