iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.28 and last traded at $125.21. Approximately 8,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 437,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,866 shares of company stock worth $1,827,218 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.