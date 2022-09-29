Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Iron Spark I Price Performance

ISAA stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Iron Spark I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Spark I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

