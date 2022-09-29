iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.