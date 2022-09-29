iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

