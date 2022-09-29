iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 887.0% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.036 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

