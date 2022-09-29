iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Trimmed by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 93,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $56.38. 32,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

