iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,151. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

