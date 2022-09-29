iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,746,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 562,041 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 380,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.