iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.72

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 28451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

