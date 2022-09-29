iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $55.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

