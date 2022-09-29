iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.