iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.79. 8,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

