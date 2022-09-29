iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $139.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $135.86 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

