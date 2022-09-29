iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after purchasing an additional 231,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 276,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,068. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.86 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

