iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Increased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,982,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,420,000.

IWN traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,360. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

