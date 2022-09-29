iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $128.41

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.41 and last traded at $128.95, with a volume of 27375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 203,604 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

