iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lowered by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $62.25. 87,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,925. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

