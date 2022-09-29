iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Decreased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.22. 20,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,624. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

