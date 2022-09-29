iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,624. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

