iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.34

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.34 and last traded at $108.34, with a volume of 9953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.