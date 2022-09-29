iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.34

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.34 and last traded at $108.34, with a volume of 9953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
