iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,687. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.50 and a 200 day moving average of $246.93.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.