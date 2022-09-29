iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,286. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

