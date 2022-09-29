iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

