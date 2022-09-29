iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
iSIGN Media Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as pushes messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.
See Also
