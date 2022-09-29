Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.78

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 1801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Itron Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,974 shares of company stock worth $141,918. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Itron by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Itron by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

