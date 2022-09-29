Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.78

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 1801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Itron Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,974 shares of company stock worth $141,918. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Itron by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Itron by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

