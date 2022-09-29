Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 8,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,653. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Jabil by 223.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

