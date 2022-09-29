Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,653. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Jabil by 223.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

