Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 471.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jackson Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,674. Jackson Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Jackson Acquisition Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

