Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Hits New 12-Month Low at $108.15

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.15 and last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 4089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on J. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

