Jamie Skinner Buys 2,073 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE) Stock

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIEGet Rating) insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,415.49 ($5,335.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AIE opened at GBX 213.80 ($2.58) on Thursday. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 226 ($2.73). The firm has a market cap of £231.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.03.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

