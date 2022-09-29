JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 4,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

JD Bancshares Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

