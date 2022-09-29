Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.1 %

GNK stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $525.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.09%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 178,760 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

