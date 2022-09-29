Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $67.91.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.