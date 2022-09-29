Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.40

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 38990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.51) to €27.00 ($27.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.