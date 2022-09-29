Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

OTCMKTS JEXYY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

About Jiangsu Expressway

(Get Rating)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

