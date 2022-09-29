Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. 193,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $433.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.