JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $297,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,171. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

