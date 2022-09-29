JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €45.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday.

Varta Stock Down 8.1 %

ETR:VAR1 opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.73. Varta has a twelve month low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a twelve month high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.92.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

