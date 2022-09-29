JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target to SEK 90

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

