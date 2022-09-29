JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JCPB stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.