JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.23

Shares of JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.23 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 71.28 ($0.86). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.90), with a volume of 39,080 shares traded.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.26.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.